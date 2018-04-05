× Hard Work and Determination: WQAD journalists recognized by NPPA

MOLINE, Illinois – The results are in and some WQAD journalists have been recognized by the National Press Photographers Association for their exemplary work in 2017.

WQAD Photographer Stephanie Mattan led the way finishing tied for second in the individual competition where 32 different photographers scored points. In the fourth quarter of 2017, Stephanie teamed up with Elizabeth Wadas to take first place in the Spot News category for covering a house fire in Rock Island.

Stephanie then went on to take second place in the feature category for a photo essay she made on a local kid who was principal for the day.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former weekend anchor and reporter Megan Noe helped take first place in the general news category with chief photographer Andy McKay for a story on efforts to make sure local school kids have shoes.

With 22 stations scoring, WQAD finished in second place.