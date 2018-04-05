Video shows bald eagle landing on Mariners pitcher during national anthem

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The eagle has landed – on Seattle Mariners pitcher James Paxton.

The iconic bird of prey first buzzed Paxton, who hails from Canada, during the national anthem before the team’s Thursday game against the Twins in Minneapolis.

Paxton is seen standing in the field with his hand over his heart when a bald eagle lands nearby — and eventually lands on his arm.

BALD EAGLE ATTACK 😂 Outstanding reaction from the @Mariners' James Paxton, though. Just stay calm. (via @fsnorth) pic.twitter.com/pWer9G1L5L — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) April 5, 2018

The eagle apparently mistook Paxton for its handler. The real handler came and retrieved the bird.

Interestingly, Paxton – The Big Maple – was featured in a Mariners commercial this season. During the spot Paxton takes off his hat, and reveals three bird eggs in a nest.