Unseasonably cold thru the weekend… Tracking snowfall for later Sunday

Just some broken cloudiness out there as the disturbance responsible for some snow in parts of our area earlier has quickly advanced to the east.

More cloudiness will move in later tonight into Friday as a new system prepares to track just to our south. At the same time, colder winds will blow in dropping temperatures in the upper 20s tonight with highs Friday only in the mid 30s.

Fortunately, any snowfall with this system stays well south of the Quad Cities, where portions of Missouri and downstate Illinois could pick up between 1 to 5 inches of snow.

That leads us to the weekend and even though Saturday will be cold with highs near 40 it will be sunny all day, so this is your weekend’s best. What will follow will be another round of wintry weather that is still scheduled to arrive later Sunday. Snow accumulations are likely but as to how much its a bit early. Track, temperatures and moisture availability play a big role. I’ll keep you posted.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

