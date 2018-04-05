Unique Fashion Show Coming Up To Help Dress for Success Quad Cities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Recycle the Runway 2018 is all about reclaiming purpose in a throwaway world and on Thursday, April 12th, you can help woman around the Quad City Area do just that by attending a unique event at the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport that benefits Dress for Success Quad Cities.

During WQAD News 8 at 11am on Thursday, April 5th, the Founder and Executive Director of Dress for Success Quad Cities, Regina Haddock, appeared live to describe the special fashion show that takes place and how your donations help the nonprofit's goal of empowering women towards economic stability.

Click the video above to see what you can expect at Recycle the Runway 2018, plus see a model show off 2017's winning design.

