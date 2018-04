DAVENPORT, Iowa — Firefighters responded to a call of a reported explosion, and subsequent fire, at QC Storage on 76th Street in north Davenport, just south of interstate 80 around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, April 5.

The fire was creating large billows of smoke that could be seen for miles from the interstate.

Firefighters were on the roof cutting holes and attempting to open all the storage unit doors as they battled the blaze after 9 a.m.

Police have closed 76th Street as well.