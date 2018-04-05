Galesburg coffee shop donates tips to family of Jenni McGruder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALESBURG, Illinois -- A coffee shop took an entire day to help give back to a family experiencing a time of tragedy.

The workers at Java Station spent Thursday, April 5th working for tips that would be donated to the family of Jenni McGruder, a 26-year-old wife and mother who lost her life on Easter. The tips and extra donations were going to be deposited into an account that was opened for Jenni's two small children.

Java Shop owner, Melany Baldwin said the shop normally has two full-time workers on a given day, but on this donation day they brought in reinforcements.

"We have a teeny little space here," said Melany, "we're a double drive-through kiosk coffee shop."

But despite that little space, the baristas get along like family and work together like clockwork.

Collecting donations for a local cause is something they've done before. But on this particular day, the community pulled through and donated $2,455. Melany said they planned to donate an extra $545 out of their till so they could donate an even $3,000.

