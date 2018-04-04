Yes, it’s April. No, we’re not done with snow.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wind chills in the single digits are reminding us of January and with a cold, northwesterly wind continuing through the day, little relief is in sight. Temperatures will top out around 37 with increasing sunshine. Some areas have a new coating of snow with some slick roads across Jo Daviess County especially.

Clouds will move back tonight with overnight lows in the 20s. We're back under the clouds on Thursday with a chance of some rain or snow. 1-2 inches are a good bet for Dubuque, Galena, into Freeport.

After that, another surge of cold weather. Then, we'll be tracking our next bout of wintry mix for Sunday. There's another chance of an inch or two of snow. This time, it may fall into the Quad Cities. Stay tuned.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen