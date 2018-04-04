Take a look at the vision for Bettendorf’s new downtown core

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Downtown Bettendorf looks a bit of a mess right now, what with multiple cranes, piles of fill dirt and orange cones almost everywhere. But city leaders want you to know that when the construction work ends, a practically brand new downtown will emerge from the dust.

Working with engineering firm Shive-Hattery and RDG Planning – which helped create the city’s downtown master plan approved in 2016 – the city created a virtual “flyover” video that shows what the new gateway into the city from the currently-under-construction I-74 bridge and newly developed central city will look like when the bridge project wraps up.

Jeff Reiter, the city’s economic development director, noted that every element in the flyover video – from water features, the new Jetty Park, various buildings and a new urban park – are budgeted for and will be built. The only element in the video that is even somewhat in question is a new mixed-use development building next to the Bridge Lofts, but even that has a committed developer signed on who is working on a final rendering.

Elements featured in the flyover include:

The new bridge and the Leach Park elevator structure that will take pedestrians and cyclists up to the bridge’s walk/bike path.

The Bridge Lofts – A pair of apartment buildings on the site of the former Twin Bridges Motor Inn. Building one is currently under construction.

Updates to City Hall and the Bettendorf Fire Station and an adjacent City Hall Plaza incorporating landscaping and fountains.

Ascentra’s new headquarters, which will be built between 20th and 21st Streets and State and Grant Streets.

Jetty Park, a $1 million new park area underneath the new bridge featuring fishing piers, docking access for pleasure boats and bike path connection.

Water features, including fountains, adjacent to the new road configuration leading into downtown.

“These projects accumulate more than $115 million in private investment in our downtown,” Reiter said. “There’s definitely new life and new investment coming.”