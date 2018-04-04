× Spring chill locked in place… Not done with snow chances yet

Nice to have a little sunshine today despite temperatures never getting out of the 30s.

Clouds will creep their way back tonight but we’ll keep it dry with overnight lows around the mid 20s.

These clouds are part of a disturbance that will race through the area on Thursday. This will also carry a light wintry mix of rain and snow for parts of the viewing area.

We’ll dry out on Friday as another surge of cold weather blows in with highs in the 30s and wind chills only in the 20s. That will lead to the weekend’s best, and even though it will be cold with highs mostly in the 30s we will get to enjoy a bountiful amount of sunshine with light winds.

Then, we’ll be tracking our next bout of wintry mix for later Sunday. There are signs that a change over to snow is likely. How much snowfall we could potentially see will greatly depend on the track, temperature and moisture availability with this system. Stay tuned!!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

