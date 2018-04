Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- The Quad City Chamber of Commerce is hosting an informational meeting tonight for the public to learn more about the upcoming "Big Table" event.

Tonight's preview meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Bettendorf's Waterfront Convention Center, is open to anyone interested in creating a more creative and more connected Quad City community. More information can be found at: http://quadcitiesbigtable.com/