Iowa lawmakers consider changing liability law for bars, restaurants

DES MOINES, Iowa — A bill has passed through the Iowa House that changes a law related to lawsuits brought against bars.

The bill suggests changes to an existing law known as the “Dram Shop law.” The changes limit the liability that can be placed on bars for certain alcohol-related injuries.

The “Dram Shop Act” is a statute that can hold bars or restaurants accountable when an over-served customer commits a detrimental action, like getting into a fight or causing an accident.

As the law stands, there’s no cap for damages a bar or restaurant would have to pay out. The bill would change that to $250,000 per person, according to KCCI.

On Monday, April 2nd, the bill, Senate File 2169, passed through the Iowa House 61-36. Next it goes to the Senate for consideration.

