International campaign to help sexual assault survivors launches in QC

April is sexual assault awareness month and the first Wednesday of the month, April 4th, is start by believing day.

On April 4, 2018 the quad city area has officially become as start by believing city.

The day encourages people to believe sexual assault survivors when they come forward with their story. Hundreds of cities worldwide have gotten behind the campaign.

According to the U.S Justice Department, nearly two-thirds of sexual assaults go unreported because some survivors live in fear that no one will believe their story.

The Start by Believing movement works to transform that fear and the way people and agencies respond to survivors.

“It takes on average two to three times for a person to tell someone their story before they are believed. So, [the movement] will encourage more people to tell their story,” says Alexis Baker, Survivor Services Supervisor with Family Resources.

Survivor advocates say the day changes the conversation when someone comes forward about an assault by simply believing them and offering support.

Family resources is collaborating with agencies like the Davenport Police Department and the Child Abuse Council to help get more eyes on the cause and holding community events where people can learn how to support survivors.

“A lot of people don’t know how to respond to someone when they come forward and say they have been sexually assaulted. It just takes three little words ‘i believe you’ and that can make a difference to a survivor,” said baker.

To join in on the movement, you can take the pledge and hashtag it on social media with #StartByBelieving.

The campaign has also reached international cities since launching eight years ago, on April 4, 2011.

For more on the campaign

For more on Family Resources