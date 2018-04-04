Community honors the life of Jenni McGruder with a vigil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALESBURG, Iowa - The Galesburg community remembered one of their own on April 4.

Family and friends of Jenni McGruder were out paying their respects tonight with a vigil honoring her life. The mother of two was killed on Saturday night, after she was struck by a stray bullet.

Dozens of people gathered tonight in Seminary Pub's parking lot. Community members released balloons and shared tears and laughter while remembering the woman they knew.

Funeral services will be held on Friday at Bethel Church in Galesburg. They will begin at 10 A.M.