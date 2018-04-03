Watch this Arizona trooper make his last radio call after 37 years on the job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARIZONA - An Arizona trooper's emotional final radio call which he made before retirement has gone viral.

Here is Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper Mark Gilberg last week, as he wipes away the tears:

Gilberg: “Badge 2988 began his career March 11, 1981. This will be my final 10-7."

Dispatcher: “10-4, and you’re making me cry, too. Did everyone copy that?”

Gilberg: “I just wanted to thank everybody for everything that they’ve ever done. It’s been an honor and a privilege, and a great career; it’s been a great adventure. Thank everybody that's ever helped me. As I said, it's been an honor and a great privilege to serve this great department and work with all of you fine people... Thirty-seven years and three weeks later, it’s been a great ride. Thank you very much and keep smiling.”

Dispatcher: "Thank you for your service, too. We appreciate everything that you have done and congratulations.. good luck in your future endeavors."

The video was posted by Gilberg's daughter, Rachel.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says Gilberg is the longest-serving DPS trooper.