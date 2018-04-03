× Tracking some light snow tonight… No breakdown in the spring chill this week

Light rain and drizzle we’ve been seeing from time to time will continue for the rest of the afternoon as temperatures hover around the 40 degree mark.

Chilly, northwest winds will be spilling across the area this evening and overnight as the system plaguing the Midwest slowly departs. This puts our area on the backside of the system which will result in any leftover moisture mixing or changing to light snow. Eventually, this will all end well after midnight. Little or no accumulation is expected with the exception of towns around the Highway 20 corridor well north of the Quad Cities as 1 to 3 inches is possible.

The rest of the work week will remain a good 10 to 20 degrees below normal with only a slight chance for a sprinkle or brief light shower later Thursday.

I’m still keeping an eye on a weather system that is setting its sights on Sunday. Its still trending as a rain changing to snow event where accumulations are very possible. We’ll continue to fine tune this as we get closer to this event. Track will be the key.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

