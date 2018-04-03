National warrant issued for suspect in Galesburg homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALESBURG, Illinois -- Police have issued an arrest warrant for Jonathan Kelly of Galesburg in connection with the shooting death of Jenni McGruder.

Kelly, 28, is facing three charges of murder in connection with the incident, although McGruder was the sole victim. The Knox County State Attorney's office said the multiple charges relate to different statutes in state law.

Police say this is a nationwide warrant and anyone with information on Kelly's whereabouts should call the department at (309) 343-9151 or Galesburg Crime Stoppers at (309) 343-0044.

Kelly's last known address was 115 Selden St. in Galesburg.

Police are not releasing any other details about Kelly's involvement in the shooting death at this time.

On Monday, April 2, Galesburg Police Capt. Rod Riggs said McGruder was "in the wrong place at the wrong time" and said she was not a targeted victim of the shooting.

"She's leaving, and there's gun fire," Riggs told WQAD News 8's Chris Minor. "She was in the wrong place at the wrong time, just a victim of gun violence."