How long we’ll wait for the next back-to-back 60s

60 degree temperatures sound nice, don't they? Problem is, we don't have anything close to that for at least the next week or two. In fact, back-to-back 60 degree days may not occur until the middle of the month...at the earliest! And when our normal highs approach 60, we may see highs in the 30s with a chance of snow this weekend.

And some of that snow could pile up! That's what is being depicted on many of our computer models. The issue will be whether there's enough cold air available. Right now, it's a possibility anywhere from Bismarck, North Dakota to Chicago. Time frame on this: Sunday.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen