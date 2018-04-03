Happ to test NBA waters

Former Rockridge standout and Wisconsin junior Ethan Happ will test the NBA draft waters. Happ will not sign an agent leaving open the option on returning to Wisconsin for his senior season.  Happ averaged 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists.  Happ explained the NBA decision to WQAD Sports Director Matt Randazzo.