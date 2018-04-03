East Moline aldermen deliver a bump to The Bend project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE -

East Moline aldermen want more information before they okay two million dollars in credit for The Bend project.

"For the final two million, I want to see this in writing," said Ald. Gary Almblade (2nd Ward), on Tuesday, April 3.

That's after agreeing to support an $8-million line of credit during Monday night's city council meeting.

Almblade says that he's protecting taxpayer dollars.

"We just want to make sure that there is evidence, signed contracts," he said.

The setback isn't stopping construction on the $80-million development at the former Case-IH site. The cornerstone is a dual Hyatt House-Hyatt Place Hotel, which is set to open in September.

"We knew we had one shot to do it," said developer Mike VanDeHeede. "We had to do it right."

Each room features at least a partial river view. From the ninth floor, there's a spectacular panorama from the lounge.

"You watch the sunset to the West every day," VanDeHeede said. "It will be quite a sight."

More than 100 construction workers are keeping the project on schedule. There are also plans for an event center, apartments and strip mall, which they'll build in coming months.

VanDeHeede says that the latest hitch doesn't threaten their progress.

"They're not trying to stop us," he continued. "It's always great to know you've got the entire commitment locked up."

For now, work continues, on and off the site. VanDeHeede plans to return to an upcoming city council meeting for the last piece of the puzzle.

"East Moline definitely wants to see this through to completion," Ald. Almblade concluded. "But we want to do it the right way."