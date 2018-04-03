× Family to hold candlelight vigil in honor of Jenni McGruder

GALESBURG, Illinois — The family of the young mother fatally shot in Galesburg early Easter morning is hosting a candlelight vigil to celebrate her life on Wednesday, April 4th evening.

Jenni McGruder, a 26-year-old mother of two, was celebrating her birthday with her husband at the Seminary Street Pub this weekend.

As the pair exited the bar into an alley, Galesburg police say McGruder came into the line of fire from a fight and was shot dead.

“She was just an innocent victim. She wasn’t doing anything, but out with her husband celebrating her birthday,” said Capt. Rod Riggs, with the Galesburg Police Department.

“She’s leaving, and there’s gun fire. She was in the wrong place at the wrong time, just a victim of gun violence,” he said.

The vigil will be held on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Galesburg municipal parking lot.