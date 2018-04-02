× Your Money with Mark: The recent stock market volatility

MOLINE- Investment Advisor Mark Grywacheski joins us every Monday on Good Morning Quad Cities, and on April 2, he’s discussing the continued volatility of the stock market.

The conversation will follow-up what he discussed Monday, March 26, after there was a heavy decline in the stock market the week before. Grywacheski will discuss why it’s happening, how long it will take place, and whether investors should be worried.

Your Money With Mark airs live on Good Morning Quad Cities every Monday between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. To live stream our newscast from our website, click here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video