× Tracking more rain on the radar… Spring chill to stay put all this week

Clouds have been on the increase today as a new system tracks just to our north. A few light rain showers or sprinkles around rush hour will become more of a cold, steady rain at times for the rest of the area as we head into tonight and tomorrow. Fortunately, the rain is not expected to freeze on roadways as temperatures will remain above freezing.

Rain chances will continue on Tuesday as temperatures climb in the lower 40s. By the time we head into the evening, the Quad Cities will be positioned on the back side of the departing system. As the rain comes to an end it may mix or changeover to some light snow. Some minor accumulations are possible north of the Quad Cities along highway 20 where an inch or two of accumulation is likely.

We’ll stay dry for the rest of the work week but remain a good 15 to 25 degrees below normal.

OUCH!!!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here