The Take a Stand Club announced as Three Degree recipient for April

The Take a Stand Club has been selected as the April recipient of the Three Degree Guarantee sponsored by Eriksen Chevrolet in Milan, IL.

For each day of the month that the actual temperature is within three degrees of the forecasted high temperature, the Take a Stand Club will receive $20 from Eriksen Chevrolet.

Each night, Storm Team 8 will predict the next day’s high temperature. The forecasted temperatures are compared to the actual temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service.

The Take a Stand Club is an anti-bullying group of students that are recognized at Lombard Middle School as people you can go to for help if you are struggling with school, peers, home or anything that a student may be dealing with. Along with being a support group for students they also perform acts of kindness around the school and bring to light other student’s kind acts.

