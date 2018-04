× Road closings in Moline due to construction starting today

MOLINE, Illinois — Starting today, 19th St. in Moline will be closed from 12th Ave. to Avenue of the Cities through the rest of the 2018 construction season.

This is the road that runs parallel to I-74, on the east side.

In addition, the Illinois-bound River Drive exit off the I-74 bridge will be closed starting Wednesday.