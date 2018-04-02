× Galesburg shooting victim was “innocent victim” in wrong place at wrong time

GALESBURG, Illinois – Galesburg police say they have a “person of interest” in the shooting death of Jenni McGruder, a 26-year- old mother of two, but need witnesses to come forward and verify what they saw.

McGruder was gunned down by a single bullet outside Seminary Street Pub early in the morning of Sunday, April 1, as she was leaving her birthday celebration with her husband.

“She was just an innocent victim. She wasn’t doing anything, but out with her husband celebrating her birthday,” said Capt. Rod Riggs, with the Galesburg Police Department.

“She’s leaving, and there’s gun fire. She was in the wrong place at the wrong time, just a victim of gun violence,” he said.

Police say a fight broke out inside the bar, and spilled out into the alley, when McGruder was shot outside.

“We do have a person of interest. We know multiple people probably saw this happen. We know multiple people saw a gun in the hand, saw someone fire the weapon. We need that person to contact us. We know what happened. We pieced it together. Now we need someone to come forward to talk to us,” Capt. Riggs said.

“Do the right thing.”