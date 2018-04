× One injured after Davenport shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police say one man was shot Monday, April 2, near 11th Street and Pershing Avenue around 2:10 a.m.

Police say the victim has been taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown right now.

No arrests have been made. Police are still searching for suspects.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information as it becomes available.

