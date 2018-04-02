Hoover steps down at Rock Island

Thad Hoover announced his resignation after 10 seasons at the school. Hoover had a 217-83 record with the Lady Rock and 7 Western Big 6 titles. He guided Rock Island to 30 straight conference wins and 4 straight Class 4A Sweet 16 appearances.
