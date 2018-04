Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE- The Harlem Globetrotters are back in town Sunday, April 8 at the TaxSlayer Center.

Forward El Gato Melendez, the first and only Globetrotter from Puerto Rico, joined us Monday, April 2 on News 8 at 11 to show fans what they can expect.

The Globetrotters will take the court at 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at just $20. To find tickets for the event, click here.