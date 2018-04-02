Foot of snow possible for parts of the Midwest; some snow for us

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Yes, it's April 2 and a new area of low pressure will bring more wintry weather to the Midwest. This coming on the heels of an Easter storm that brought 2-5 inches of snow across Missouri and Illinois.

The #2 storm system will move from Kansas to Michigan, bringing rain to the Quad City area. However, up to a foot of snow is possible for southern Minnesota and much of Wisconsin through early Wednesday morning.

Our opportunity for snow comes Tuesday evening as cold air wraps around the area of low pressure. An inch or two will be possible for areas north of the Quad Cities. Any shift in the forecast track could bring that snowfall closer to our metro area and any additional cold air could increase the forecast amounts. So stay tuned!

We remain quite winter-like as we go through the rest of the week. We won’t get much above freezing Wednesday and Friday with a cold, north wind.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen