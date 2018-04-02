Bandits enter 2018 with high expectation. Quad Cities returns 9 players from last year's championship team and plenty of young talent. This year's roster also includes former Hawkeye slugger Jake Adams.
Bandits familiar faces hope to bring similiar success
