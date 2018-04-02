× 14th Street and I-74 lane closures in Bettendorf begin

BETTENDORF, Iowa — As part of the reconstruction of the I-74 Mississippi River Bridge, the Iowa Department of Transportation is continuing roadway and interchange improvements in Bettendorf.

An important part of the project includes repairing 14th Street and constructing a new entrance ramp from Grant Street/U.S. 67 to westbound Interstate 74.

Beginning the week of April 2 through the end of the summer, 14th Street will be reduced to one lane between Grant Street and the westbound I-74 on-ramp in Bettendorf to accommodate this work.

Beginning the week of April 2, there will also be shoulder closures and intermittent nighttime lane closures on I-74 between Grant Street and Middle Road to facilitate installation of storm sewers in the median just north of Grant Street to Middle Road. This work will take place through late 2018.

There will also be intermittent nighttime lane width restrictions on the westbound I-74 on-ramp at Middle Road for widening. The work is anticipated to be complete by the end of the summer.