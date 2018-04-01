White Sox game postponed due to cold, snow

(WGN) KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It’s another day of rest for the White Sox.

Sunday’s series finale against the Royals has been postponed due to looming winter weather. Local forecasts called for temperatures in the 20s and 30s with snow showers.

The game will be made up Saturday, April 28th at 1:15pm as part of a day-night doubleheader.

With a 2-0 record under their belt, the Sox head to Toronto for a three-game set Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before coming home for the opener on Thursday against the Tigers.