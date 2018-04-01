The Score Sunday features Bandits and LumberKings Baseball, QC Rush Soccer, FCA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Score Sunday takes a look at the upcoming baseball season with General Manager Andrew Chesser from the River Bandits and Ted Tornow from the LumberKings. Moline United Soccer has joined with Rush Soccer to change the landscape of the sport in the QC. Then the FCA story of the week features Iowa State Men's Basketball Coach Steve Prohm.

