× BREAKING NEWS: Galesburg Woman Dead After Easter Morning Shooting

A young woman and mother is dead after a early Easter morning shooting in Galesburg.

Galesburg Police said it happened just after 1:30am at Seminary Street Pub on Sunday, April 1, 2018.

According to a post on the Galesburg, IL Police Department Facebook Page, officers responded to a shots fired call and found 26-year-old Jenni McGruder with a single gunshot wound. She was later pronounced dead at the scene by Knox County Coroner Mark Thomas.

You can see the post here.

Galesburg Police are continuing to investigate this incident. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Galesburg Police Detective Kevin Legate at (309) 345-3765, Galesburg Area Crime Stoppers at (309) 344-0044 or you can text “GALESBURG” then the tip to 274637.

McGruder was part of a local organization called Walk For Baby Feet, which was started by her older sister – Jamie Dunker. McGruder nominated Dunker for the Jefferson Awards, which is a program that recognizes unsung heroes in our community who are doing great things for others. WQAD News 8 is a Media Partner of the Jefferson Awards and shared the sisters’ story just two months ago.

You can see the story here.

This is a developing story on WQAD News 8. Refresh for updates.