Track Athletes run against each other and the weather at Shipley Invite

It was another cold and windy day at the Shipley Track Invite.  Moline held a moment of silence at the meet for Gene Shipley who recently passed away and long time IHSA Track Official Chuck Austin.  United Township wins the boys title, Harlem was first for the girls.