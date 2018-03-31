Comic Book Show Raises Money For Children With Heart Defects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois-- Dozens of comic book fans got together for a chance to geek out this weekend at the Quad Cities Comic Con.

The free comic book show was held at the Hampton Inn in Moline on Saturday afternoon. Organizers say the event brought out all types of fans. Vendors sold hundreds of comic books it featured video games, toys, and posters.

"It just shows that this area is rabid for pop culture comic books anime and that kind of thing..it's great that this community supports this whole genre," said event coordinator, John Wells.

The show was organized by the Helping Hannah's Heart Foundation an organization that helps raise money for families with children who deal with heart defects.

Organizers say plans are in the works for future shows, one in Dubuque on September 29th and Davenport on November 10th.