× Coats and sweaters will be needed for our Easter Sunday

Hopefully the wind didn’t knock you around too much this afternoon! Thankfully, the winds will begin to die down late tonight into Sunday morning. However, we’re on track for a very chilly night with lows in the low 20s. Wind chills may even dip into the single digits for some of us early Sunday morning.

It’s not looking much warmer for our Easter Sunday. While the wind will be calmer, highs will only manage to reach the mid 30s. Most of us will see a mostly cloudy sky, but a little snow can’t be ruled out south of Highway 34 during the afternoon and evening.

We’ll warm up into the mid 40s on Monday, but showers will return by Monday evening. More widespread rain is expected by Tuesday with highs stay in the mid 40s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham