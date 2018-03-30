Quad City church takes to the streets to try and capture true essence of “Good Friday”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois - For the 40th year in a row, a Quad City Church took to the streets to try to capture the true essence of "Good Friday".

A small group took part in the annual "cross-walk" in Rock Island.

The group walks three miles from city hall to Gloria Dei Presbyterian Church. They stop along the way and read scripture.

The church's pastor says even while their participation numbers are down, it does not dwindle the importance.

"This makes us walk the walk, gets us out into the community. In my 29 years I've been here, I've seen so much difference in the same route." said Pastor Drew Nagle.

Pastor Nagle says this event is for all religious denominations to remember the life and death of Christ.