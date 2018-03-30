NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Two Easter Crafts For Your Little Bunnies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Easter! Did it sneak up on you like it did for me? If it did, then here are a couple of cute, easy, and fast crafts you can do with the little bunnies in your home (and inside - it's going to be chilly this weekend!):

The first craft we tried on our weekly Nailed It Or Failed It Segment on WQAD News 8 at 11am was these bunny nose masks. All you need are a few things from the craft store and some kind of glue. Click the video above to see how we put them together and what the three of us look like as bunnies!

The second craft we worked on are these bunny Peeps race cars. When I saw these on Pinterest, I KNEW I had to give them a go (get it?!) on NIOFI. Also, I haven't bought Twinkies in YEARS and I love Peeps - so it's a win, win, win, win, win. Click the video below to see our creations AND meet our Special Guest for Cocktail of the Week!

Cocktail of the Week:

It was another edition of Ketz's Concoction Friday, and to be creative, Jon brought in his wife Beth, who used to be a bartender at Kelly's Irish Pub. For Friday, she made a drink called Pink Paradise. The ingredients and directions are below:

Ingredients:

Ice, Moscato, Watermelon Pucker, Lemonade, and Sprite

Directions:

Fill the glass with ice

Fill the glass half full with Moscato

Add 1.5 oz of Watermelon Pucker

Fill the remainder of the glass with half Lemonade and half Sprite