× Mercer County coming together in wake of teen suicide

ALEDO, Illinois -The Mercer County community is coming together in the wake of a teen suicide.

Though closed for spring break, Mercer County High School opened its doors for students to offer counseling Thursday.

The female student took her own life on Wednesday. The freshman’s obituary shared that she loved painting and dancing, had a “passion for fashion”, and was a devoted big sister. The family is requesting that everyone wear her favorite color, yellow, in her memory.

Some students, including her cousins, say they are on a mission now.

“I know she struggled with bullying a lot. I was talking with her mom yesterday and she was saying that she had been struggling for awhile and what really bothered her the most is that people just can’t be kind,” said Taylor Boydston.

“She loved to express herself in different ways. Hair color, make-up, clothes, she had the cutest clothes, whatever it was. A lot of people didn’t appreciate it,” Boydston said.

“Our mission is just to really encourage people to just be kind. You never truly know what’s going on in someone’s life.”