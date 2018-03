Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois - You might have time to buy a Mega-Millions Ticket. The drawing is on March 30 at 10:00 P.M.

The jackpot is now up to $521 Million. That's the fourth largest in the Lottery's 16-year history.

If it seems like jackpots have been getting bigger, you're right. The Mega Millions made it harder to win back in October of 2017.

This years there are fewer winners but bigger prizes!

Good Luck!