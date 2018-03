Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MACOMB, Illinois - Faculty at Western Illinois University took a "no confidence vote" in administrative leadership on March 30.

The chair of the Board of Trustees says out of 508 faculty members who voted the results were as follows:

213 - Voted no confidence in administration.

109 - Voted in favor of administration.

181 - Chose not to vote.

The vote was largely symbolic, though. A majority vote is required for a referendum to pass.