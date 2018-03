× Expect lane closures on Centennial Bridge this week

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois – lDOT workers will be performing bridge maintenance this week on Centennial Bridge and The Illinois Department of Transportation says there will be lane closures.

Lanes will be closed southbound on April 2 and April 3 from 8 A.M. until 5 P.M.

Then, The lane closure will be in both northbound and southbound drive lanes intermittently Wednesday, April 4, through Friday, April 6, each day from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.