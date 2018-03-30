It took Drake University a week to find their next Men's Basketball Coach. Darian DeVries takes over the Bulldogs program after 20 years at Creighton. Devries was an assistant for 17 years for the Bluejays. This will be DeVries first head coaching job.
Drake hires new Men’s Basketball Coach
-
Illinois high school freshman’s incredible 80-foot buzzer-beater caught on camera
-
Carson Frakes making an impact as an Augustana Freshman
-
Jordan Delp hosting a basketball camp to help two local families
-
Jason Marquis focuses on family as daughter battles Leukemia
-
Former Hawkeye head coach has piece of MLK history
-
-
Sister Jean becomes best-selling bobblehead as she continues to steal show at NCAA tournament
-
Iowa youth coach who recorded boys changing clothes won’t get pre-trial release
-
Hundreds of Quad City kids shoot hoops with local college basketball players
-
Buekiewicz driving voice behind Annawan success
-
Augustana’s 6th Man ready to support Vikings during Sweet 16
-
-
Chicago teen is youngest in the country trying out for U.S. Women’s Wheelchair Basketball team
-
Iowa AAU basketball coach arrested for secretly recording boys changing clothes
-
Augustana Basketball has come from behind win