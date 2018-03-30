Davenport Superintendent asking lawmakers to dip into reserves for school safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - In an attempt to keep students safe inside the class room and in the wake of that deadly shooting at a Florida High Schools, the Davenport School District is asking state lawmakers for permission to use the district's reserve funds to pay for extra security.

School leaders are hoping to add a district level security and safety specialist, school resource officers, security guards and a permanent mental health coordinator.

The cost of adding these positions is estimated $1.5 Million.

Superintendent Art Tate tells News 8 that he has reached out to Iowa lawmakers to tap into the districts more than $30 million dollars in reserve funds. Legislators hope to end the current session in three weeks.