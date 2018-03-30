× Chilly Easter Sunday… Spring chill lingers through next week

Clouds will be moving in quickly later tonight as a fast moving system tracks just to our north. This is still expected to bring rain showers by the early morning hours of Saturday before ending near lunchtime.

Before the last few raindrops make its way across the area, northwest winds will be increasing and become very gusty. In fact, gusts could top 40 mph later in the day. Temperatures will be approaching 50 degree near lunchtime before dropping the rest of the day and into the night.

That will lead us to Easter Sunday when conditions will be brighter and less windy. However, temperatures will be chilly. Temperatures will be in the 20s for early morning church services before the mercury tops around the 40 degree mark.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

