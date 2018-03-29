YOU ARE INVITED to the Quad Cities “Big Table”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a BIG event coming up in April... and you are invited.

The Quad Cities Big Table is taking place April 20th and 21st at locations throughout the area.

On Thursday, March 29th, Bettendorf City Administrator and Committee Member of the Q2030 Initiative Decker Ploehn appeared live on Good Morning Quad Cities to talk about the goals of the event and why it's so important to have you involved. Click the video link above to see the interview.

To sign up and get more information about the Quad Cities Big Table, click here.