Rock Island, Moline Special Olympic teams have big game at Wharton Fieldhouse

Rock Island and Moline Special Olympics Basketball Teams play against each other at Wharton Fieldhouse on March 22, 2018 . This game was part of their "March Madness" which was a fundraiser for the Moline Special Olympics Team. This is the first year for the Rock Island Special Olympics Team. The players in this game have more fun cheering on each other and having fun than they do worrying about who is winning.