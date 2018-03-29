× Man and woman allegedly rob Rock Falls gas station and lead police on chase before arrest

ROCK FALLS, Illinois — A man and a woman led police on a chase after allegedly robbing a Mobil gas station in Rock Falls on Wednesday evening, before eventually being taken into custody.

Around 6 p.m., Rock Falls police were called to investigate an armed robbery at the Mobil Gas Station on 201 Twelfth Ave., but a male suspect and female driver had already fled the scene.

When a Whiteside County Deputy encountered the suspected vehicle a short time later on Route 30 near Ruffit Park, west of Rock Falls, the suspects refused to stop.

The two suspects led police on a chase for several minutes before the female driver exited the driver’s side door while the vehicle was in motion on Ridge Rd.

The vehicle ran the woman over as the male suspect took over the wheel and continued the chase. Officers placed tire deflation devices in the path of the vehicle, puncturing both driver-side tires.

The man was taken into custody and identified as 36-year-old Brandon S. Hornback of Monmouth. A weapon was found in the vehicle.

Hornback was charged with aggravated robbery and taken to Whiteside County jail.

The woman, whose identity has not yet been released, was later taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. Possible charges are pending for her.