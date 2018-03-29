× Local Vietnam Veterans honored for their sacrifice

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois – Vietnam Veterans were recognized for their service on March 29.

The Rock Island Arsenal held a ceremony this afternoon. The veterans were presented with pins honoring their sacrifice.

Servicemen say ceremonies like these are a simple way to show that one cares about the sacrifice they’ve made for the nation.

“I think military service is about taking care of each other, about doing more for other people than yourself, and I think it’s an important lesson for young people.” said Major General Duane A. Gamble of the Rock Island Arsenal.

This was the second year the country has officially honored Vietnam War Veterans.